Family speaks after victim identified in McDowell County murder

HAVACO, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies identified the victim in Monday’s murder, but they need the public’s helping finding the people they believe committed the crime.

Deputies identified 33-year-old Marcus Edwards as the victim in Monday’s shooting. The two suspects in his murder are still at large, and they considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies are looking for 23-year-old Kobe Brown and 34-year-old Raquel Adams after receiving a call for shots fired in the Havaco area around 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021.

“I would say 14 to 15 officers responded and the state fire marshal’s office helped us also,” McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said.

The victim, Marcus Edwards, is a father of three. 59News spoke with his uncle who was in the neighborhood when the shots were fired.

“We heard two shots go off,” Garnet Edwards said. “Well, my daughter comes on the front porch and she said she heard somebody say, ‘Help! Help!’ but she didn’t hear anything after that.”

Garnet said the family is rallying together in the wake of this tragedy

“We’re doing OK, I’m a little bit upset, but other than that we’re doing fine,” Edwards said.

Sheriff Muncy is urging anyone with any information to call his office

“Anybody with knowledge of where these suspects are, please contact 9-1-1, use extreme caution,” Muncy said. “Do not approach, just call 9-1-1.”

Both are considered armed and dangerous.