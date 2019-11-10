Family Worship Center honors veterans ahead of Veterans Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Sunday Nov. 10, Family Worship Center in Beckley held a special ceremony to honor all the veterans in attendance, one day before the entire country will on Veterans Day.

Pastor Luke Hodges said they held this program because you can never thank America’s Heroes enough for their service.

“A lot of times Veterans get over looked,” Luke said. “They are the day to day activity of what causes our nation to be great and free so whether they are serving abroad or local we just want to simply say thank you and I don’t think we can say thank you enough for their kindness and goodness towards our nation.”

During the service they played taps and the official hymns for each branch of the military while allowing the veterans to march down to be recognized. Jamie Hodges said the Hodges family is a Military family, with their two sons in the armed forces and Luke being an Air Force Veteran.

“I just want to say thank you for your service,” Jamie said. “This is our son who just graduated from the Air Force and then we also have a son in the army basic training currently, so we are just proud to be veteran parents. He was a veteran in the Air Force also so we are just a proud military family.”

Luke said if you see a veteran do not be shy…. say thank you.

“I think the church needs to continually step up and lead the charge showing what Thanksgiving is all about,” Luke said. “And this month of Thanksgiving it’s time for all of us to say thank you.”

Luke ended the program by praying for all the active military serving our country.