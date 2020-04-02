Family Worship Center to hold Parking Lot Service on Palm Sunday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Family Worship Center in Beckley is providing a new way to worship on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Governor Jim Justice included religious services as essential during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pastor Luke Hodges at the Family Worship Center said they will be offering a parking lot service for Palm Sunday as a way to keep community members connected.

“The ability to come together yet have our social distance and measure at the same time, I do believe with all my heart that people need to see each other yet keep that social distance and be safe,” Pastor Hodges said. “We think that from inside your vehicle with someone else inside their vehicle, we can do that.”

The service will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend.