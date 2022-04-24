BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The River City Brass ensemble made its way to the Mountain State. The ensemble features American music culture and how it’s transitioned into today’s time.

Eight members performed today for an audience in Beckley at Woodrow Wilson High School. Their goal is to entertain and educate residents of who they are and their history. They’ve toured internationally as well as nationally on the Today Show and NPR’s Performance Today. Some of the songs they played were Captain America, The Eye of the Tiger and Old Time Rock and Roll.