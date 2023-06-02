Friday is looking fantastic with clear skies to start our day as temps warm quickly from the upper 50s into the upper 70s by lunchtime. Warmer yet by the evening with the mid 80s towards the west and low 80s for the eastern mountains. A few clouds form in the afternoon heat but this time we stay dry.

Your evening plans are looking equally fantastic as we keep the warm past sunset. Temps still near the 70 degree mark at 10 PM and we’ll only cool down to the upper 50s for overnight lows. A clear and mild night to enjoy!

Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. Temps warm quickly once again into the upper 70s by lunch. In the early afternoon towards the northeast, a cold front begins to slide our way bringing scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. No severe threat, but be mindful of thunderstorms if you have outdoor plans. We’ll see temps push the mid 80s before cooling in the evening clouds and rain. A few isolated showers after sunset as our front exits the region.

Sunday a couple lingering showers in the morning will fade for a few dry hours through the afternoon. A pop up shower in the heat of the day possible but most of us look to remain dry as cooler air pushes in. Highs in the upper 70s will certainly be a noticeable change from Saturday.



Monday is a nice day over all with sunshine to start helping us warm up out of the 50s into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds will knock humidity down a bit for a breathable day overall.

Tuesday a southern system pushes in with increasing clouds followed by rain showers and a rumble or two in the afternoon. As clouds increase, temps don’t warm as much as we work our way into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Showers remain scattered into the overnight.

A few morning showers for Wednesday which will fade in time. By the afternoon a few peeks of sunshine through broken clouds will help make it look nice around the region but won’t help temps as we remain cool in the low 70s much of the afternoon.

Thursday is looking great for those not quite ready for the summer heat and humidity. Both won’t be an issue under mostly clear skies as we only warm into the low 70s by the late afternoon with some of our mountain counties topping out in the upper 60s. A cool and comfortable to be had.

In your extended forecast, we’re still waiting for our jet stream to work out a few kinks and return to a more normal seasonal patter. Until then, expect a few periods of showers mixed with drier and cooler day. For now, we look to begin June feeling a bit more like spring than summer.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sun & clouds, touch more humidity. Rain late. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Iso. Showers / T-storm early, clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

A few showers/rumbles. Some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70ss.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers PM, some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s

THURSDAY

Sunshine for most, a few clouds PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the 80s.