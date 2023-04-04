LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Before satisfying your sweet tooth at the 15th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, celebrate local agriculture at a farm-to-table breakfast!

You can find it at Hill and Holler.

All of the foods offered at the breakfast are sourced locally from Greenbrier County.

Mary Surbaugh, the Manager of Courthouse Farmer’s Market said they could not be more excited for the second annual breakfast.

“It’s the kickoff to the Chocolate Festival,” said Surbaugh. “We’re going to have buckwheat pancakes, butter, sausage, country ham, and chocolate gravy. Of course, you’ve got to have chocolate.”

The farm-to-table breakfast will be on Saturday, April 8 from 7 to 10 in the morning.

Tickets for the breakfast are first come first serve, and all proceeds go to United Way and Farmers Market.