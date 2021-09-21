Farmers asked to complete survey about conservation in the Second Creek Watershed

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Farmers in the Second Creek Watershed who participated in conservation programs are being asked to complete a survey provided by the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District (GVCD).

The survey is designed to show the effects of conservation investments around the Greenbrier County area. Another purpose of the survey, is to focus on the farmers’ experience. The goal of this survey is to understand how conservation practices benefit the farmer and other ways to help serve the farm community.

There are four ways to participate in the 15-20 minute long survey. Participants will receive a mailed packet with the survey and a postage-paid, pre-addressed return envelope. The second way is to complete it online using the website provided in the mailed packet. The third way is to visit the GVCD office and receive help from the GVCD staff. The last way is to meet a representative to help complete the survey.

“Since 2009, programs have helped farmers in the communities of Gap Mills, Hollywood, Pickaway, Sinks Grove, and Organ Cave install soil and water conservation practices to improve Second Creek,” the press release said.

The GVCD hopes that all participants will complete the survey. They want to remind residents that these surveys help the GVCD, the state, and federal partners develop better ways to serve the farm community in the Mountain State.

Responses are confidential and cannot be linked to any specific person.

For any questions relating to the survey, contact Dennis Burns of the West Virginia Conservation Agency at 304-957-3989.