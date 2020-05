FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, May 14, 2020 is opening day for the Fayette County Farmer’s Market.

People can stop by and help support local farmers and vendors from 2 to 6 p.m. The market will be set up on Court Street in Fayetteville, WV.

Organizers said they are excited to open the market after having to take a break. They plan to welcome more vendors as the season progresses.