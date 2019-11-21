Fatal accident investigated by Oak Hill Police

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Oak Hill Police are investigating an accident involving a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, officers received the call around 8 p.m. It happened along East Main Street.

According to a press release, the pedestrian was immediately taken to Plateau Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Officers said the driver of the vehicle, who was cooperative, remained at the scene and was later released.

Investigators are using surveillance video from a nearby business and an accident reconstructionist from West Virginia State Police to determine what led to the accident

The identity of the victim was not released. Investigators said no determination of fault will be decided until the reconstruction report is finished.