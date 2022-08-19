TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – A crash in Tazewell County last Sunday, August 14, resulted in a single fatality.

At 8:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of the intersection with Route 631.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was driving north on Route 637 when it hit a curve, ran off the right side of the road, ran into an embankment and flipped.

The driver was Lindsey Deel Jr., 35, of Brandy, Virginia. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.