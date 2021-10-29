Fatal fire being investigated in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office confirmed an investigation into a fatal fire on Friday in Greenbrier County.

Fire Marshals told 59News the fire happened in Quinwood this week. They said a 75-year-old woman died, but her 34-year-old grandson made it out of the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time due to the extent of the damage. They told us no smoke alarms were found in the home.

