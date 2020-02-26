Fayette Co. Superintendent announces retirement

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — For the last five years, Terry George severed as Superintendent for Fayette County Schools. Before coming to Fayette County, George was the Superintendent in Randolph County. He dedicated 42 years to serving school districts.

George said he knows his announcement of retirement was sudden, but he had to take care of personal issues.

“I have some family matters at home that I need to take care of,” George said. “And right now, at my age, and being away from home 5 to 6 nights a week. I need to spend time with my family.”

George said there is no ‘I’ in team, and if it was not for the people he worked with, nothing Fayette County Schools accomplished in the last 5 years would have been possible.

“The people that I have worked with, especially my board members, I am extremely proud of> They are tremendous people,” George said. “The staff here at the central office is amazing. They are some of the best people worked with in my life.”

George will be in office until June 30, 2020 to give the school board enough time to hire his replacement.

