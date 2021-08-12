Fayette County after school program aids to prevent substance abuse

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A new after-school program is being held at all three high schools in Fayette County to help keep kids out of trouble. It is called Integrated Community Engagement, or ICE for short.

The program’s main goal is to try to change the community as a whole. Leaders of the program said they want to change the culture of substance abuse by preventing it.

“Definitely try to curb substance abuse in children and in young adults in the community,” Tyler Evans, one of the French teachers at Meadow Bridge, said.



Evans said he took his students on hikes to different parks in the state. He said if any students are interested in joining, they can contact him.