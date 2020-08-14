Fayette County announces re-entry plan for 2020-2021 year

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 administrators in Fayette County announced plans for sending students back to class in 2020. This comes on the day plans were due to the West Virginia Board of Education, according to state superintendent Clayton Burch.

Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough said the county will use a blended reentry system rather than the previously discussed staggered schedule. The announcement was accompanied by easy to follow charts.





The announcement was posted on the Fayette County Schools website along with a video message from Superintendent Hough.

For the first week of school from Sept. 8 to 11 students will have two days at school based on their last name. The other two days will be online learning. Starting on Sept. 14 and every week after they will follow a similar model of face-to-face and online learning.

Trade students at the Fayette Institute of Technology (FIT) will attend class on Wednesdays. Juniors will attend in the morning and seniors will attend in the afternoon.

Superindent Hough stated individual schools with blended families in elementary and secondary school, secondary students will attend face-to-face class on the days the elementary student would attend. Families need to advise the principals of schools if they are a blended family and work out the details.