Fayette County man arrested on multiple charges

KIMBERLY, WV (WVNS)– A Kimberly man is behind bars Wednesday, November 6. Law enforcement officers in Fayette and Kanawha Counties have been trying to catch 54-year-old George “Speedy” Legg on numerous criminal charges.

Legg was wanted for pending charges from West Virginia State Police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Cedar Grove Police Department, and the West Virginia State Parole Services. Legg violated parole and will not be eligible for bail at this time.

Tips that were shared from the public gave away the location of where Legg was hiding. Legg was charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and traffic offenses in Fayette County.