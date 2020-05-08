Fayette County Chamber of Commerce selling yard signs to support local business

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is trying to encourage people to shop local during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are selling yard signs to support local shops and essential workers.

Executive Director Becky Sullivan said when you buy a sign, you are also helping give back to those local businesses and workers.

“Ten dollars goes directly to buy gift cards from our small businesses that then in return will be given to essential workers,” Sullivan said.

The signs come in four different designs and can be purchased at Fast Signs in Beckley or the Chamber’s office in Oak Hill.