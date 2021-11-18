Fayette County Commission finalizes redistricting process

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Some voters will soon see some changes in Fayette County.

The County Commission approved two new maps as part of the local redistricting process November 17, 2021.

County Clerk Michelle Holly said two-thirds of the voting precincts were impacted by new lines drawn by the state legislature. Holly said the new magisterial district lines approved by the commission will help individual communities in Fayette county feel more represented.

“I feel like the county commission has tried to choose, especially the magisterial districts, in a way that would help be more representative of each individual community,” Holly said. “You have a better chance of having someone from your community being chosen of your representative on the commission or on the school board.”

Holly said voters who are experiencing changes to their voting location and magisterial district will be notified by January 22, 2022.