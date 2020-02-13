Fayette County Commissioner proposes change in budget

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Commissioners discussed budgets in the commission meeting on Feb. 13, 2020.

Commissioner Tom Louisos proposed a change to the amount of money the county pays to Conventions and Visitors Bureaus (CVB). Fayette County currently gives 57.5 percent of the hotel/motel tax to CVBs.

According to county code, Fayette County is only required to give 50 percent of the hotel/motel tax revenue to CVBs. Louisos said he wants to give 50 percent to CVBs and take the other seven and a half percent to put towards recreational development and recreational grants.

“To build a revenue base or a capital and use that every year for grants and to develop trails, put-ins, take outs for families with kayaks and everything,” Louisos said.

The motion died this morning at the commission meeting.

Louisos said he will continue to fight for this motion even if that includes re-adjusting his proposal.