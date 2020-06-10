Fayette County couple arrested on child neglect charges

CORLISS, WV (WVNS)– Two people are in jail on child neglect charges.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information from Child Protective Services regarding the welfare of three children in the Corliss area. During the investigation, deputies found at least one of the couple’s children was physically abused.
Brandi Fox and Ryan Barnett were arrested and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Child Neglect Resulting in Injury. Both are waiting for court proceedings.
