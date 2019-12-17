Fayette County couple is in jail for burglary charges

MOUNT CARBON (WVNS)– A Fayette County couple is currently in jail tonight.

Tonya Bates and Brandon Watkins are arrested for burglary allegations. The Fayette County Sheriff’s departments investigated a burglary complaint on Dec. 13, 2019 in the Mount Carbon Area.

Warrents for their arrests were issused for the alleged suspects for the felony offense of burgulary.

Tonya Bates

Brandon Watkins

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy along with Smithers Police Department made contact with the suspects on Dec. 17, 2019. While police were trying to arrest Bates and Watkins, Watkins became belligerent and aggressive with the officers.

Bates is arrested on the outstanding Burglary warrents, and was not able to post her $5,000 bond. Watkins is also processed on the outstanding Burglary warrent and also charged with Assualt on an Officer and Obstuction. His bond is $10,000. Bates is currently in the Southern Regional Jail.