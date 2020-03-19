Fayette County Courthouse access limited to 3 at a time

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Procedures at the Tax Office in Fayette County were altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the office and the courthouse will still be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, however access will be limited to three citizens at a time.

Anyone who needs to conduct business is urged to call ahead. A deputy sheriff will be stationed at the door of the courthouse to monitor access. Questions can be asked at 304-574-4219.

The DMV is extending the expiration date of any driver’s licenses, instructional permits or vehicle registrations with an expiration date in March or April for three months from the expiration on the face of the document. Online or through the mail renewals are still available.