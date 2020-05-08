Fayette County COVID-19 cases rising, doctors remind people to take precautions

SCARBORO, WV (WVNS)– The number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County rose over the last two weeks.

New River Health’s Dr. Daniel Doyle said a recent outbreak at the Montgomery General Hospital contributed to the rapid number of positive cases.

“The cases in Fayette County have almost doubled in the past week mainly because of an outbreak in Montgomery,” Doyle said.

Doyle said people need to remember the virus is still here. He added just because the state is beginning to reopen, people still need to take the necessary precautions.

“To keep the distance, do the hand washing,” Doyle said. “When you’re in public, wear a mask. That doesn’t protect you, but it helps protect other people and if everybody were wearing masks, which they should be, it would protect all of us.”

Along with the well known symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath, Doyle said there are several others for which to look.

“Sore throat, runny nose, what you think would be a head cold,” Doyle said. “Don’t say it is just allergies it’s just my sinus. It could be early onset of Coronavirus.”

Doyle said everyone is at risk of getting this virus, no matter their age.

“We worry about the elderly, but at least half the cases are happening in young people, so being young is no protection,” Doyle said. “And when we look around, we see that the younger groups are some of the main ones who are ignoring the mask advice.”