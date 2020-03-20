Fayette County declares State of Emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Commission announced a State of Emergency on Friday, March 20, 2020. This comes in conjunction with recognizing the existence of a catastrophic health emergency from COVID-19.

In an effort to take every precaution and to prepare for the worst case, Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph activated the Fayette County Emergency Operations Plan. That includes implementing the operation of the Fayette County Emergency Operation Center for the coordination of information and resources.

Scalph added that as a catastrophic health emergency, the response to COVID-19 requires the deployment of resources and assistance available only from the State of West Virginia and federal government to protect the health ans safety of Fayette County citizens.