Fayette County deputies searching for missing woman

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a potential missing person.

According to a Facebook post, deputies are trying to make contact with Kelly Galindo of Gauley Bridge.

The family last talked to Galindo on May 6, 2021. She was last seen in a Ford Focus Titanium hatchback with Georgia tags. Her car is also reported missing.

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page.