Fayette County deputies searching for missing woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a potential missing person.

According to a Facebook post, deputies are trying to make contact with Kelly Galindo of Gauley Bridge.

The family last talked to Galindo on May 6, 2021. She was last seen in a Ford Focus Titanium hatchback with Georgia tags. Her car is also reported missing.

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News