OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — After the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told federal lawmakers on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, that the terror threat facing the United States has not been more elevated since 9/11.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the number of threats of terrorism from various groups are currently elevated, simultaneously.

The threats come during the Christmas and Hanukah seasons, and right after Ashura, an Islamic holiday.

A Christian faith leader in Fayette County said on Friday, December 15, 2023, that his faith calls on Christians to love all people and to respect the nation of Israel.

Mike Meadows, pastor of First Brethren Church in Oak Hill, pointed out that God’s love is unconditional, and he said that Jesus Christ directs His disciples to love others.

He advised Christians and others to neither condemn people, nor to condone every behavior or policy.

He said it is important for church members and lawmakers to try to understand others’ viewpoints and to live peacefully, even if they disagree.

“People of faith need to understand, it’s the idea of, don’t point out the speck in your brother’s eye, when you’ve got a log in your own eye,” said Meadows. “Again, we need to sit down, we need to talk.”

Members of the Jewish community in Beckley declined to comment on Friday, amidst a reported rise in acts of anti-Semitism.