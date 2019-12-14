Fayette County family receives an early Christmas Miracle

MEADOW BRIDE, WV (WVNS)– One family received some Christmas presents a bit early this year. Kourtney Schoolcraft of Meadow Bridge, WV gave birth to triplets naturally with nothing to ease the pain.

Aubrey

Avery

Peyton

The morning of Dec. 12,2019 the littlest baby decided it was too cramped in mommy’s belly and it was time to come out. By the time Schoolcraft arrived at the hospital, the doctors told her it was too late for the epidural. The doctors had to reverse the blood flow to the umbilical cord, to coax the other two babies out.

Schoolcraft told 59News that her babies were born early, at 31.5 weeks. She has one boy named Peyton, and two girls Aubrey, and Avery. The triplets also have a five year brother Parker who can not wait for his siblings to come home.

All of the Schoolcraft triples are healthy. Schoolcraft tells 59News that they all are drinking milk, and two out of the three are breathing on their own. Schoolcraft is currently healthy and eager for her babies to come home.

Schoolcraft is still unsure when she will be able to take her babies home, but she did tell 59News that the hospital likes to keep them until their initial due date which is the end of Jan.