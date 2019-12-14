Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Fayette County family receives an early Christmas Miracle

News
Posted: / Updated:
christmas_1543614217953.jpg

MEADOW BRIDE, WV (WVNS)– One family received some Christmas presents a bit early this year. Kourtney Schoolcraft of Meadow Bridge, WV gave birth to triplets naturally with nothing to ease the pain.

  • Aubrey
  • Avery
  • Peyton

The morning of Dec. 12,2019 the littlest baby decided it was too cramped in mommy’s belly and it was time to come out. By the time Schoolcraft arrived at the hospital, the doctors told her it was too late for the epidural. The doctors had to reverse the blood flow to the umbilical cord, to coax the other two babies out.

Schoolcraft told 59News that her babies were born early, at 31.5 weeks. She has one boy named Peyton, and two girls Aubrey, and Avery. The triplets also have a five year brother Parker who can not wait for his siblings to come home.

All of the Schoolcraft triples are healthy. Schoolcraft tells 59News that they all are drinking milk, and two out of the three are breathing on their own. Schoolcraft is currently healthy and eager for her babies to come home.

Schoolcraft is still unsure when she will be able to take her babies home, but she did tell 59News that the hospital likes to keep them until their initial due date which is the end of Jan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas"

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News