Fayette County Grand Jury hands down indictments

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The January session of the Fayette County Grand Jury handed down more than 40 indictments on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The follow people have to appear in court in front of Honorable Thomas H. Ewing on Friday, January 24, 2020:

Aaron M. Adamini: 20-F-1 Destruction of Property, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

William S. Blethen: 20-F-3 Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (2 counts); Attempt to Commit Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (2 counts)

George E. Brockman: Sr. 20-F-6 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony; Gross Neglect of a Child Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (4 counts)

Charles Calvert 20-F-7 Burglary, a felony; Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Charles Calvert 20-F-8 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Charles Calvert 20-F-9 Burglary, a felony; Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

Danville W. Daniels 20-F-17 Strangulation, a felony (2 counts); Second Offense Domestic Battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts); Domestic Assault, a misdemeanor

Phillip T. Delaney 20-F-19 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, a misdemeanor; No Operators, a misdemeanor

Terry W. Godfrey 20-F-21 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Escape from Custody of the Commissioner of Corrections, a felony

Nicholas K. Woodin 20-F-22 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Escape from Custody of the Commissioner of Corrections, a felony

Roy W. Goodson 20-F-23 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Douglas L. Kincaid 20-F-29 Fleeing from an Officer with Reckless Indifference, a felony; Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Kevin L. Legrand 20-F-31 Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (3 counts)

Aaron P. Matheny 20-F-33 Burglary, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor; Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor

Johnathan R. McBrayer 20-F-34 Transporting a Controlled Substance onto the Grounds of a Prison, a felony

Amber M. McClary 20-F-35 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony

Samuel H. Oiler 20-F-37 Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property a misdemeanor

Samuel H. Oiler 20-F-38 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony; Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

Jerry L. Snyder 20-F-39 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony; Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

Larry W. Patton 20-F-41 Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor; Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Damage to a Vehicle, a misdemeanor

Kenneth E. Perry 20-F-43 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Michael A. Perry 20-F-44 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Norine M. Perry 20-F-45 Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

Tyrone D. Roberts 20-F-47 Malicious Assault on a Correctional Facility Employee, a felony

Kenneth J. Taylor 20-F-49 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony

Morgan A. Trent 20-F-51 Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, a felony; Embezzlement, a felony

Brian A. Vanover 20-F-53 Kidnapping, a felony; Robbery in the First Degree, a felony; Abuse of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony; Assault During the Commission of a Felony, a felony; Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, a misdemeanor; Domestic Assault, a misdemeanor (4 counts); Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

The following people will have to appear in court in front of Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020: