Fayette County Grand Jury hands down indictments

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The January session of the Fayette County Grand Jury handed down more than 40 indictments on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
The follow people have to appear in court in front of Honorable Thomas H. Ewing on Friday, January 24, 2020:
- Aaron M. Adamini: 20-F-1 Destruction of Property, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- William S. Blethen: 20-F-3 Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (2 counts); Attempt to Commit Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, a felony (2 counts)
- George E. Brockman: Sr. 20-F-6 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony; Gross Neglect of a Child Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (4 counts)
- Charles Calvert 20-F-7 Burglary, a felony; Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Charles Calvert 20-F-8 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Charles Calvert 20-F-9 Burglary, a felony; Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony
- Danville W. Daniels 20-F-17 Strangulation, a felony (2 counts); Second Offense Domestic Battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts); Domestic Assault, a misdemeanor
- Phillip T. Delaney 20-F-19 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, a misdemeanor; No Operators, a misdemeanor
- Terry W. Godfrey 20-F-21 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Escape from Custody of the Commissioner of Corrections, a felony
- Nicholas K. Woodin 20-F-22 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Escape from Custody of the Commissioner of Corrections, a felony
- Roy W. Goodson 20-F-23 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Douglas L. Kincaid 20-F-29 Fleeing from an Officer with Reckless Indifference, a felony; Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts)
- Kevin L. Legrand 20-F-31 Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (3 counts)
- Aaron P. Matheny 20-F-33 Burglary, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor; Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor
- Johnathan R. McBrayer 20-F-34 Transporting a Controlled Substance onto the Grounds of a Prison, a felony
- Amber M. McClary 20-F-35 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony
- Samuel H. Oiler 20-F-37 Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property a misdemeanor
- Samuel H. Oiler 20-F-38 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony; Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor
- Jerry L. Snyder 20-F-39 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony; Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor
- Larry W. Patton 20-F-41 Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor; Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Damage to a Vehicle, a misdemeanor
- Kenneth E. Perry 20-F-43 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Michael A. Perry 20-F-44 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Norine M. Perry 20-F-45 Burglary, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor
- Tyrone D. Roberts 20-F-47 Malicious Assault on a Correctional Facility Employee, a felony
- Kenneth J. Taylor 20-F-49 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony
- Morgan A. Trent 20-F-51 Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, a felony; Embezzlement, a felony
- Brian A. Vanover 20-F-53 Kidnapping, a felony; Robbery in the First Degree, a felony; Abuse of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony; Assault During the Commission of a Felony, a felony; Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, a misdemeanor; Domestic Assault, a misdemeanor (4 counts); Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor
The following people will have to appear in court in front of Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020:
- Edd D. Adkins 20-F-2 Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle with Reckless Disregard, a felony; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor
- Tia L. Bolen 20-F-4 Conspiracy, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Dennis W. Burdette 20-F-5 Conspiracy, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Henry L. Chapman, II 20-F-10 Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a felony
- Justin G. Conner 20-F-11 Strangulation, a felony (3 counts); Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, a felony; Domestic Battery, a misdemeanor (3 counts); Domestic Assault, a misdemeanor (3 counts); Violation of Protective Order, a misdemeanor
- Justin G. Conner 20-F-12 Strangulation, a felony; Burglary, a felony; Domestic Battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts)
- Justin G. Conner 20-F-13 Strangulation, a felony; Attempted Murder, a felony; Intimidation of a Witness, a felony; Domestic Assault, a misdemeanor; Domestic Battery, a misdemeanor; Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor
- Justin G. Conner 20-F-14 Intimidation of a Witness, a felony; Trespassing, a misdemeanor
- Richard A. Curl 20-F-15 Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony; Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodial or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, a felony (3 counts); Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, a felony
- Garrett A. Danberry 20-F-16 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony 2 (counts)
- Terry A. Davis, II 20-F-18 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Amber L. Fisher 20-F-20 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
- Arnesha L. Higginbotham 20-F-24 Conspiracy, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts)
- Bernard G. Echols 20-F-25 Conspiracy, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts)
- Nichole D. Riser 20-F-26 Conspiracy, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts)
- Arnesha L. Higginbotham 20-F-27 Conspiracy, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts)
- Bernard G. Echols 20-F-28 Conspiracy, a felony
- William H. Kincaid, III 20-F-30 Third Offense Domestic Battery, a felony; Child Abuse Resulting in Injury, a felony
- Roland N. Massey 20-F-32 Malicious Assault, a felony
- Malik K. Moss 20-F-36 Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, a felony; Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, a misdemeanor
- William R. Oiler 20-F-40 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony
- Michael J. Peek 20-F-42 Fleeing from an Officer with Reckless Indifference, a felony; Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor
- Ian C. Rakes 20-F-46 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Breaking and Entering, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Destruction of Property, a felony
- Vonjayson C. Saunders 20-F-48 Burglary, a felony; Attempted Violation of Personal Safety Order, a misdemeanor
- Randall K. Taylor 20-F-50 Second or Subsequent Failure to Register a Change of Motor Vehicle Registration as Required of a Sex Offender Required to Register for Life, a felony (5 counts); Second or Subsequent Failure to Register a Change of Phone Number as Required of a Sex Offender Required to Register for Life, a felony (2 counts)
- Kenneth W. Vickers 20-F-52 Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Failure to Maintain Insurance, a misdemeanor; Improper Use of Evidences of Registration, a misdemeanor; False Certification of Inspection, a misdemeanor; Defective Equipment, a misdemeanor
- Shane A. Young 20-F-54 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)