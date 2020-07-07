Fayette County Health Department holds COVID-19 testing

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 testing was held in Fayette County Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the J.W. And Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center. Fayette County Health Officer, Anita Stewart, said it is important to get tested immediately after you start showing symptoms.

Stewart said it could take up to 96 hours to get results back. There will be testing at the Ruby Welcome Center again next moth.

59 News Reporter Adeena Balthazor and Sports Director Logan Ross got tested in order to cover the World Team Tennis event coming to The Greenbrier Resort next week.