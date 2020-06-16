Fayette County Health Department to offer Hepatitis A, TDAP vaccines to people affected by Minden flooding

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department will be at the Whipple Company Store and the Minden Community Center, offering Hepatitis A and Tetanus and Diphtheria Toxoids with Acellular Pertussis (TDAP) vaccines.

Officials will be offering these vaccines to people who were impacted to recent flooding in Minden and greater Fayette County. An environmental health specialist will also be there to answer any questions.

They will be the Whipple Company Store and Minden Community Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. If you have any other questions you can call the department at 304-574-1617.

