Fayette County hosts two ribbon cuttings at local schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Schools hosted two more ribbon-cutting ceremonies Tuesday evening as part of their ongoing renovation project to schools throughout the county.

Fayetteville PK-8 and Oak Hill are the two newest schools to complete renovations within their buildings.

These grand openings are following years of work to obtain funding to install necessary upgrades within the buildings. At Fayetteville PK-8, a new administrative wing, safe school entrance and cafeteria are just some of the upgrades that are being unveiled Tuesday.

Principal Melissa Harrah said the children are already benefitting from these new spaces.

“The showstopper is really the cafeteria. It’s beautiful,” Harrah said. “The students, when they walk in, you can see all the natural light that comes in and all the colors. We know how much a physical space can affect our mood and how we interact with each other.”

The new cafeteria space is also being used for things like after-school robotics and a meeting space for clubs.