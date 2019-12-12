Fayette County K-9 unit received generous donation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a generous donation to its K9 division.

The $500 donation was from Peyton’s K9 of McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Peyton is a nine-year-old girl who has a passion for helping K-9 officers with their expenses. These expenses include medical bills and equipment.

Deputy Corey Spears is a K9 handler with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. He said he got connected with Peyton’s K9 through Facebook and even brought them down for Bridge Day.

“My biggest thing is being able to help them to network and get them out there,” Spears said. “Spread her name and her inspiration because she’s an inspiration not only to me but hopefully to other kids to get involved with things like that.”

The money was raised by selling t-shirts and bracelets. Deputy Spears and his K9 Java will be heading to a K9 birthday party with Peyton on Friday.