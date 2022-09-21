FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– 59News has learned the state Judicial Investigative Commission unanimously determined probable cause was found newly elected Fayette County Magistrate Judge Matthew Jeffries violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in May’s election process.

The complaint filed with the state says 4 separate violations occurred.

It went on to state Jefferies improperly wore a law enforcement uniform in campaign advertisements and social media postings during the May 2022 election cycle.

Jefferies received a public admonishment from the JIC, he has 2 weeks to file an appeal.