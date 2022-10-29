FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County man is arrested after probable cause is found regarding sexual assault.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on October 20th deputies began investigating the report of a sexual assault. Their findings showed there was probable cause in regard to the allegations and deputies were able to make an arrest.

David Shears Jr of Victor is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse.

Shears was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.