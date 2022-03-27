MINDEN, WV (WVNS)–A Minden man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.



According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, early on Thursday, March 24, 2022, deputies were called about a stolen vehicle in Oak Hill. The person said when he woke up, his vehicle was gone from his driveway.



Deputies used the OnStar system and found the vehicle in Lewisburg with help from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. David Miller is charged with felony Grand Larceny.



He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.