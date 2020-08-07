Fayette County man arrested for dealing drugs

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette county man was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 for having a large amount of illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Nicholas J. Sebert, 30, of Mount Hope, was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy pulled Sebert over for detective equipment and erratic driving. Once the vehicle was searched, the deputy found a block of THC wax, marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, Xanax pills, scales and a large amount of cash.

Sebert is waiting court proceedings. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.