Fayetteville man arrested for destroying property while nude

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayetteville man was arrested early Sunday, July 26 for destroying property.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies responded to a home off of Gatewood Road in Fayetteville for a destruction of property call. Once they arrived, the deputies were told that two other homes nearby were also damaged and that the suspect was still in the area.

Deputies found the suspect, later identified as Jakob E. Cox from Fayetteville, nude and shouting profanities. He attempted to attack the deputies, but they were able to arrest him.

Cox was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure, Felony Destruction of Property, Assault and two counts of Battery on Law Enforcement Officer.

He is currently awaiting court proceedings.