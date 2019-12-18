Fayette County man arrested for soliciting a minor

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing felony charges for trying to pick up an underage girl online in Raleigh County.

According to court documents, Anthony Wayne Collins, 50, of Ansted, communicated with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl from Sep. 12, 2019 to Nov. 26, 2019. Through text message and the social media app, Skout, Collins allegedly discussed sexual acts and sent obscene pictures.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to identify Collins through the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles and a subpoena to AT&T.

Collins is charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Display to Minor Obscene Matter. He is in Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

