Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charges

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Scarbro man is facing sexual abuse charges in Fayette County.

Terry Lee Treadway was arrested after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received complaints from two victims alleging sexual abuse incidents. While the investigation was going on, another victim came forward.

Treadway is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse and three counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent/Guardian/Custodian. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.