Fayette County man charged after allegedly stealing excavator from construction staging area

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is charged with grand larceny after investigators said he stole an excavator from a construction staging area.

Fayette County deputies responded to a call of a potential theft in the Mount Carbon area on Thursday, April 8, 2021. According to investigators, Adam Neil, 42, of Mount Carbon, allegedly stole a $40,000 excavator and drove it home. When deputies arrived at Neil’s home, they said he was sitting in the machine and using it.

Neil was arrested on Grand Larceny charges.

