FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–A Fayette County man is in police custody after he was arrested for Grand Larceny.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported that Nicholas Plum of Scarbro was taken into custody Saturday, July 2, 2022, as the result of a 3-week long investigation for a stolen car.

The car was first reported stolen in Page, Fayette County, on June 14, 2022. The victim informed deputies she had paid two people to clean her car, but when she returned home the car was gone.

The next day she received a text message demanding a thousand dollars in return for her car back and if not, the VIN number would be changed.

Plum was charged with felony Grand Larceny and is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.