Fayette County man charged with attempted murder and more after an attack on a deputy

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder for allegedly assaulting and trying to kill a deputy.

According to court documents, Fayette County deputies were following up on a report of a stolen game camera in Hico on Sunday, November 29, 2020. The camera uses cellphone signal to send pictures. The victim told the investigator the last picture taken and sent to him was of a man later identified as Henry Ward, 40, of Hico.

The deputy and the victim went to a camper where Mr. Ward was staying. After they arrived Ward approached them and demanded they get off the property. When asked about the camera, Ward claimed he saw it, but didn’t steal it.

The deputy prevented Ward from going back into the camper. He stated that was for the safety of the investigator and the victim. This led to a struggle where Ward was restrained, but was released when he calmed down.

The investigator said Ward threatened him several times. Mr. Ward then went over to a truck while they were waiting for additional law enforcement officers to arrive. Ward reached behind his back and pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the deputy. During a struggle for the weapon it went off and hit the ground nearby. The victim help get the gun away from Ward.

Ward then attempted to grab a loaded rifle in his truck, but the deputy was able to drag him out and fight him until he was restrained. A National Park Service ranger later arrived and helped the deputy arrest Ward.

Investigators also determined Ward is not a member of the area hunting club, which means he does not have permission to be on the property where his camper was parked.

Ward is facing the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Malicious Assault; Police Officers, Etc.

Assault

Assault During Commission of a Felony

Trespassing

Obstructing

Wanton Endangerment Involving Firearm

Brandishing A Deadly Weapon

Ward is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. His bail is set at $1 million.