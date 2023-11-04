MOUNT CARBON, FAYETTE COUNTY (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is charged with First Degree Arson after setting a house on fire on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

58-year-old Fedrick Carter is accused of setting a house on fire in the early morning hours in the Mount Carbon area of Fayette County.

Carter is accused of setting of the house on fire after he was evicted from the home.

Around 10 in the morning, deputies were called to the home in Mount Carbon after a man was seen taking items from the burning home. The people who lived in the home were out of town at the time.

When deputies arrived, they found Carter had locked himself inside the home which was NOT his.

Deputies were eventually able to arrest Carter and determined he used to live at the residence and was angry for being formally evicted.

Carter is now at Southern Regional Jail awaiting his court proceedings.