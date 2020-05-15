Fayette County man charged with sexual assault

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Calvin Wade Adkins

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Beckwith man is facing sexual assault allegations in Fayette County.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed arrest warrants on Calvin Wade Adkins following an investigation of sexual assault allegations. Adkins was arrested and charged with one count of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault, 2 counts of Solicitation of a Minor via Computer,  and Use of Obscene Matter to Seduce a Minor. He will now await court proceedings. 

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the department at 304-574-3590.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News