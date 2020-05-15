Fayette County man charged with sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Beckwith man is facing sexual assault allegations in Fayette County.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed arrest warrants on Calvin Wade Adkins following an investigation of sexual assault allegations. Adkins was arrested and charged with one count of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault, 2 counts of Solicitation of a Minor via Computer, and Use of Obscene Matter to Seduce a Minor. He will now await court proceedings.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the department at 304-574-3590.