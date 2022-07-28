FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Powellton Man is convicted of multiple sex offenses according to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti.

On June 23, 2021, a thirteen-year-old was interviewed at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center and disclosed that Michael S. Jackson had sexually assaulted them the previous summer.

After an investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, detectives found evidence showing that the child had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions during the summer of 2020.

Jackson was convicted of two counts of Second-Degree Sexual Assault, three counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian, two counts of Incest, and one count of First-Degree Sexual Abuse, a total of eight felony sex crimes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Jackson faces 61- 145 years in prison.