SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

James Barr is charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Transferring/Receiving a Stolen Vehicle.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a burglary in the Snuffer Street area on December 1, 2022. When they arrived on scene, they met with the property owner who claimed around $10,000 worth of tools and a Ford Ranger truck was stolen.

An investigation resulted in the finding of the vehicle and a suspect, James Barr. Barr is being held at Southern Regional Jail.