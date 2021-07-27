Fayette County man facing child neglect charges, accused of smoking marijuana with 13-year-old

EDMOND, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing child neglect charges after Fayette County deputies said he smoked marijuana with a 13-year-old.

Deputies were called to a home on Beauty Mountain Substation Road in Edmond on Monday, July 12, 2021. Before arriving at the home, deputies said they noticed a car sitting on the side of the road. When they pulled up to it, court documents said investigators noticed a smell similar to marijuana coming from inside. Deputies said the man in the driver’s seat, identified as William Holtsclaw Sr., 47, of Edmond, later gave the marijuana to them, which was behind the driver’s seat in the back floor board.

A 13-year-old child was in the passenger seat at the time. According to court documents, he said he and Holtsclaw smoked marijuana before deputies arrived. Investigators said Holtsclaw admitted to letting the boy use the drug with him.

When they searched the home, deputies said they found several small plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia and a gun were also discovered in the kitchen. Court documents said all of the drugs and the gun were within reach of the 13-year-old.

Investigators said the living conditions of the home were “deplorable,” with multiple windows busted out, makeshift flooring deemed not safe, and no running water utilities. Little to no food was found in the home as well.

Holtsclaw was arrested and is in jail on two counts of Gross Child Neglect. His bail is set at $50,000.