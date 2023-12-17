FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing felony charges of Wanton Endangerment after his father claims he shot at him.

34-year-old Christopher Marley of Hico was arrested after his father told Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies he shot at him on Wednesday, December 16, 2023.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies met with the man who claimed his son, Christophe Marley, got angry while he was helping him with a project. Marley then brandished a firearm and shot at him four times.

Following his fathers’ account of the incident, deputies obtained a search warrant of the property. After searching the home, deputies arrested Marley.

He’s facing four counts of Wanton Endangerment.

Marley is now at Southern Regional Jail awaiting further court proceedings.