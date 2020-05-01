Fayette County Man facing sexual assault allegations

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is behind bars after allegedly luring a small child into his home and committed sexual assault offenses.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department obtained felony warrants and arrested William Cole McCallister on Thursday, April 30 on several sexual assault charges. The incident is still under investigation. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

