FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced on December 20, 2022, a Fayette County man has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and the distribution of child pornography.

William Lawrence Bryant, 32, of Fayetteville is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2023, after he plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and the distribution of child porn.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 1, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bryant’s Fayetteville home and seized devices such as computers, cell phones and external hard drives.

Bryant told the officers that he downloaded and distributed child pornography on various internet platforms and websites from approximately 2017 until March 1, 2021. Bryant admitted that the devices were his and contained images and videos showing prepubescent minor male children subjected to sexually explicit conduct.

Officers found a photograph on one of the cell phones depicting Bryant naked with a minor male child who was asleep and in underwear. Bryant admitted to taking the photograph.

Bryant faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 50 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is prosecuting the case.