CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime on March 17, 2022.

According to court documents, Joshua Lee Parsons admitted to ordering controlled substances on the dark web and having them shipped to him at his home in Powellton.

On February 24, 2021, the United States Customs and Border Protection at the John F. Kennedy International Mail Center in New York seized around 49 grams of heroin from an international package addressed to Parsons.

On March 8, 2021, several law enforcement agencies delivered the package and searched the house. During the search, officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs, including about 66 grams of methamphetamine packaged in separate bags.

Parsons admitted that he planned to sell the methamphetamine. Parsons told officers that he had another package with methamphetamine that he ordered and had shipped to him. On March 15, 2021, law enforcement retrieved that parcel, which had around 223 grams of methamphetamine.

Parsons pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.